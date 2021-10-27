Bhubaneswar: Prices of petrol and diesel hit all-time high after fresh hike Wednesday. The rate of petrol was recorded at Rs 114.48 per litre in Malkangiri and is said to be the highest in the state. On the other hand, the price of diesel is Rs 110.86 per litre in the district.

Moreover, other major cities of Odisha have also registered petrol price above Rs 100 per litre. Likewise, petrol increased by 36 paise and that of diesel by 38 paise per litre in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

The price of petrol has reached Rs 110 per litre and that of diesel Rs 106.54 per litre in Rourkela. The prices of petrol and diesel as recorded in Cuttack are Rs 109.25 and 105.79 per litre respectively. Sambalpur witnessed Rs 109.86 per a litre of petrol and 106.16 per litre of diesel, the source said.

Also read: Girl student found hanging in hostel room, kin allege murder

The fresh hike has triggered resentment among consumers across the state.

“The skyrocketing fuel prices have been pinching pockets of the common men in Odisha. The state government should put a check to the rising prices,” a local in Bhubaneswar said.

“At a time, when we struggle to meet our household expenses amid Covid-19-induced economic crisis, the spike in fuel prices has left us completely helpless,” another resident in the state capital stated.

PNN