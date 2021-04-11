New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the 12th straight day across the four metro cities Sunday.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.56 per litre.

Prices of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 96.98, Rs 92.58 and Rs 90.77 per litre respectively, same as the previous levels.

Petrol and diesel prices fell by 22 paise and 23 paise per litre, respectively, on March 30 in wake the global softening of oil prices. The OMCs have decided to pause price revision as they want to watch the crude price movement that has now dropped below the $63-per-barrel mark.

In tandem with petrol prices, diesel was sold at unchanged levels of Rs 80.87, Rs 87.96, Rs 85.88 and Rs 83.75 per litre, in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

After petrol stayed at record levels for a considerable period and were steady for past 24 days, OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days – March 24 and 25. It again reduced the price on March 30.

Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged. Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021.

IANS