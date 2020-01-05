New Delhi: The Petrol and diesel prices rose again for the fourth straight day Sunday across all major cities.

Petrol price was increased by 9 paise per litre and that of diesel by 11 paise, as per the information on the Indian Oil Corporation website.

Petrol now costs Rs 75.54 a litre in Delhi, Rs 81.13 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 78.13 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 78.48 per litre in Chennai, after the increase.

Similarly, diesel prices cost Rs 68.51 a litre in Delhi, Rs 71.84 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 70.87 a litre in Kolkata, and Rs 72.39 in Chennai.

The rise in prices comes as global crude oil prices jumped after the US killed a top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, triggering fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.

IANS