Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): The petrol pump of BJP MP R.K. Singh Patel was looted by some unidentified miscreants who decamped with Rs 50,000.

The incident took place Tuesday evening at the petrol pump at Pokhri Barhat. Station House Officer, Raipura, Ramesh Chandra said that five persons first got the petrol tanks of their motorcycles filled and then they looted Rs 50,000 from the cashier and fled.

They were chased by locals and two of the miscreants fell off their motorbikes but managed to escape.

An FIR has been registered against five unidentified persons in this regard on the complaint of the petrol pump manager and investigations are underway.

IANS