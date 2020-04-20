Bhubaneswar: The Drug Controller Administration of Odisha under the Health and Family Welfare Department issued a new directive Monday. It has directed all pharmacists (drug houses) across Odisha to record the addresses and contact numbers of person buying medicines for flu and cough and cold.

The shops have then been asked to provide the information to the health authorities in their respective areas.

The rule has been implemented as the Odisha government officials feel that many are trying to avoid testing for coronavirus. Drug Control officials have also asked all medicine shops to sell cold and flu medicines only after a proper prescription is produced by the buyer. It has also asked private clinics and hospitals to provide information about such patients.

PNN