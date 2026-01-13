Bhubaneswar: A PhD scholar was killed and another critically injured after their scooter hit a median on the IIT-Bhubaneswar campus, a statement said Tuesday.

The accident took place around 11.20 pm Monday, it said.

The two scholars were rushed to the hospital, but one of them succumbed to the injury, it added.

The rider lost control near a turn and hit the median. A nearby security patrol heard the crash and found the rider severely injured on the road, said the statement issued by IIT-Bhubaneswar.

“The pillion rider was found conscious and lying on the pavement. The security team immediately transported both students to the institute’s Sanjeevan Hospital,” it said.

“Following initial emergency treatment and CPR, doctors referred them to Manipal Hospital. The severely injured student was declared dead there, while the pillion rider remains in stable condition in the Neuro ICU,” it said.

PTI