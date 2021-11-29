Boiparaiguda: A PhD scholar on public health under this block in Koraput district has been educating the tribal children in his area without charging them any fee, a report said.

The youth was identified as Ghenu Khil, 28, son of Dambaru Khil in Similipadar village under this block. He has been doing this noble work since last year after he returned home due to Covid restrictions imposed in the country. His behaviour and style of teaching has endeared him to the children and their parents and has made him an example for others to emulate.

Khil, had done his M Phil on public health from Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) in Mumbai and is currently pursuing his PhD from the same institute.

Despite being highly educated, he has not shied away from doing his bit for the children and people in his village and discharging his duty for them with all enthusiasm. Khil got break from his study and returned home last year after Covid restrictions were imposed in the country.

He however, instead of sitting idle at home thought of to spare the available time in educating the children. The village where he resides is inhabited by 40 families of traditional Gadaba tribe and is deprived of basic facilities. Their socioeconomic life is based on farming and daily labour.

He is not only teaching the children but contributing his might in making various essential services available to the villagers. He has helped in bringing the water of a stream on hilltop to the village with the assistance of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department (RWSS).

The water from the stream flows through pipes to a tank in the village which is then supplied to the villagers. He has also made available power supply to the village which until now was reeling under darkness.

Khil who is also into research on tribal culture and their health is teaching the children at his home with great care and efforts without any fees. As a result, children who were earlier shying away from studies have started taking interest in their studies.

Another aspect of his versatile personality is that he also works as a mason to earn something for him.

He visits various construction sites and engages himself in house construction works in his free time. This tribal youth hopes to enter into teaching profession by joining any good college when he completes his studies.