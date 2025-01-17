Phulbani: A woman beggar in her 70s from Phulbani in Kandhamal district, who had become the talk of the town for donating her life savings to a Jagannath temple, has earned a place in the Central government’s 2025 calendar featuring prominently on the January page alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The calendar was released January 6 by Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The photograph, taken during PM Modi’s visit to Phulbani May 11 last year as part of his election campaign, shows her shaking hands with the Prime Minister. During the interaction, the PM was visibly moved by the woman’s selfless act and sought her blessings to serve the nation. “She wants nothing, except the blessings of Lord Jagananth. After getting blessings from such a mother, I am inspired to serve the country and its people,” the PM had said. That’s not all. When Modi offered to help, the philanthropic beggar humbly declined, saying, “Lord Jagannath’s blessings are enough for me.” Tula Behera, affectionately called ‘Tula mausi’, had made headlines in December 2022 when she donated her life savings of Rs 1 lakh to the Jagannath Temple in Phulbani on the occasion of Dhanu Sankranti.

For the past 40 years, she has been begging near various temples in Phulbani town. Tula was married to Prafulla Behera, a physically disabled man, and the couple begged together. After Prafulla’s death, Tula continued to beg alone. With no family members to turn to, she has surrendered herself to Lord Jagannath. “I have neither parents nor children. Whatever money I saved through begging, I have donated to Lord Jagannath,” Tula had said.

Explaining that she no longer needed money as she was old, she had requested the Phulbani Jagannath Temple’s managing committee to use the donation for renovation of the old temple. Despite initial hesitation, the temple management had to accept her donation. She had then expressed her contentment, stating, “I do not need any money. If I could do any service for Lord Jagannath, I will feel the purpose of my life on this earth has been fulfilled.” Tula was overjoyed when she learnt that her photo had been featured in the government calendar. “I’m just a humble beggar, struggling to make ends meet. I’m thrilled that the money I donated to the Jagannath temple, earned through my begging, has brought me such recognition. It’s a truly surreal moment for me,” she said, her eyes beaming with happiness.