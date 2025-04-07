People nowadays are increasingly intelligent and often find creative ways to cope with various situations. A viral video currently circulating on social media is a perfect example, and it might just leave you stunned.

In the video, a devotee is seen visiting a temple. A girl devotee sitting on the temple steps applies tilak on the forehead and offers him prasad. Everything seems normal until a surprising twist unfolds.

As soon as the priest gets momentarily distracted, the devotee swiftly picks up a Rs 100 note from the donation box. But instead of pocketing it, he turns around and hands it to the girl devotee. In response, the girl blesses him by placing her hand on his head.

karm ke sath kand bhi ho gaya 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IkjtsGnzG8 — 𝐉𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐮 🏵️✨ (@JayakeTweets) April 5, 2025

The video, shared by the X (formerly Twitter) account @JayakeTweets, has racked up over 493.8K views. Social media users are having a field day reacting to the clip.

One user commented, “I can’t decide whether to call this theft or virtue.” Another joked, “Bhai suddenly jumped into heaven while heading straight to hell.” A third wrote simply, “Topibaaz aadmi!”