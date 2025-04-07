Nowadays, people are willing to do almost anything to become famous on social media. Especially among the younger generation, the trend of making reels and stunt videos has seen a significant surge. In such videos, they try to portray themselves as heroes, but sometimes this hobby comes at a heavy cost.

Recently, one such video has gone viral in which a young man is seen performing stunts on a bike. However, as soon as he loses his balance, he becomes the victim of a serious accident.

The video was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by an account named @Varsity_Nerd. In the video, the young man is seen doing a wheelie, lifting the front wheel of his bike in the air. He performs the stunt at high speed, and for a few moments, it seems he might pull it off successfully. But then, he loses control. Within seconds, he falls off the bike and meets with a severe accident.

Users took to the comments section, saying things like, “This is not a stunt, it’s an invitation to death.” Another user wrote, “What’s the point of risking your life for social media clout?” Some even demanded action from the police and traffic department.

This incident once again raises serious concerns about how easily the youth are putting their lives at risk for the sake of likes and views. They need to understand the value of life. It is crucial to follow road safety rules, wear helmets, and avoid dangerous stunts—because one small mistake can lead to a lifetime of regret.