In the world of the internet, where one moment you’re the hero and the next a meme, a new viral video is giving everyone a solid dose of laughter and a lesson in karma.

The clip, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), captures what looks like an everyday altercation between two men sitting in a stadium. One is wearing a blue shirt, and the other a white shirt. Things escalate quickly when the man in the blue shirt kicks the man in white after an altercation. But what happens next wasn’t part of the plan — at least not his.

The stadium seating, built like stairs, sets the perfect stage for what many are calling “instant karma.” The moment the blue-shirt man throws the kick, he loses his balance and tumbles down three or four steps, rolling like a ping pong ball all the way to the bottom.

Surprisingly, he stands up like nothing happened. No injuries, just a bruised ego.

The real cherry on top? The man in white shirt, after witnessing this unexpected somersault, bursts into laughter and makes a quick getaway, disappearing before the blue-shirt man can get back to his feet and retaliate.

Watch the viral video:

The video has already racked up lakhs of views, with the comment section flooded with laughing emojis. Many users are calling it a classic case of instant karma, while others are simply enjoying the sheer absurdity of the moment.

In the comment section of the viral video, one user joked, “Bro kicked and unlocked stair mode!” Another wrote, “That roll deserves an Olympic score.”

PNN