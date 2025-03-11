Pets are great companions to humans, accompanying us wherever we go. They make our leisurely walks even more enjoyable.

But what will happen, during one such leisurely walk, if your dog gets into a fight with another pet?

A recent viral video surfacing on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) shows how a mere dog fight turned into something big on the street.

In a video shared by ‘X’ user ‘No Context Humans,’ a man can be seen crossing the road with his pet dog. Nearby, another white-colored pet dog is roaming freely on a roadside lawn, with its owner standing nearby.

Moments later, the white dog tries to attack the other. To protect his pet, the owner attempts to kick and push the white dog away.

During his attempt, the white dog’s owners step in and start throwing punches. For a few moments, an altercation ensues before escalating into a full-fledged fistfight.

Later in the video, a bystander joins the scene and sprays a substance, possibly pepper spray, on the two individuals.

Moments later, the situation de-escalates, and the dogs, along with their owners, go their separate ways.

Watch the viral video here:

The Twitter user posted the video, with a caption, “Who is at fault?”

To this question, one person humourously replied, “The guy with the pepper spray is right.”

Another user wrote in the comments of the viral video: “Both are wrong. The guy shouldn’t kick the white dog, and the other should control the white dog on the leash. So, dogs seem not aggressive but they were curious.”

