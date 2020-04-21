Bahraich (UP): While the countrywide lockdown has rendered a large number of people jobless, a 45-year-old physically challenged man has found a noble way of earning a livelihood and also helping people in dealing with coronavirus.

Sajid, an e-rickshaw driver, was struggling to make ends meet after the lockdown was announced in the wake of the pandemic. However, he found encouragement in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he asked everyone to use masks, even those made at home.

With the help of his family members, Sajid started stitching face masks at home which he sells on the tricycle provided to him by the state government.

“Modi ji underlined the need for wearing masks by all in the country and encouraged people to wear homemade masks. This gave me the hope of reviving my means of livelihood and I thank the Prime Minister for his advice on homemade masks,” Sajid said Tuesday.

Since the past one week, he has been moving around on his tricycle with the stock of home-made reusable and washable face masks, selling them to people at a reasonable price of Rs 10 per piece.

This enables him to earn around Rs 300-400 daily, which he says helps him provide food to his family.

While stiching the masks, Sajid and his family members pay special attention to the quality of the fabric and also focus on sanitization and social distancing, both while making and selling them.

When pointed out that the masks manufactured by him are of good quality and could easily be sold in the market at Rs 30-50 a piece, Sajid said he also wants to do social service through his small business.

“Had I been in a better financial condition, I would have distributed the masks free of cost to the poor but I am taking only Rs 10 per mask so that it can be bought by the poor and the needy and at the same time also fulfil the needs of my family,” Sajid said, adding that he also makes small masks for children.

District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar praised Sajid’s efforts, saying that people should take inspiration from him. The DM also asked Sajid to take care of his health.

PTI