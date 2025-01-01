Daringbadi: Wildlife have reportedly disappeared from Daringbadi in Kandhamal district due to increasing noise pollution arising out of largescale human activities during this ongoing picnic season, a source said Wednesday.

As the tourism season peaks, Daringbadi, a popular hill station, is witnessing a massive influx of tourists. Between the end of December and January 10, thousands of visitors are expected to throng the hill station. Among the area’s major attractions is Duluri pine forest, a secluded picnic destination renowned for its natural beauty, the source added.

Duluri pine forest offers a perfect retreat for families and friends with tall pine trees, resting areas, children’s play zones, and ample space for outdoor activities. This year, over 10,000 tourists have reportedly visited the forest for picnics and leisure activities. However, with the year’s final Sunday drawing even larger crowds, the area is experiencing severe noise pollution due to loud sound systems used by some visitors, the source informed.

Local environmentalists have raised concerns about the impact of this noise pollution on the area’s wildlife. Reports suggest that animals, including crows, hawks, squirrels, jungle cats, peacocks, and other bird species, are becoming increasingly scarce in the region. It is believed that the loud noise and human activity have frightened the animals, forcing them to abandon the forest.

Despite this trend continuing for several years, neither the Forest department nor local authorities, including police and district administration, have taken any significant measure to address the issue. This lack of action has sparked dissatisfaction among environmentalists and locals, who are now calling for stricter regulations to protect the environment and wildlife in Daringbadi.

