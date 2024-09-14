Odisha, known for its rich cultural heritage and pristine beaches, is also home to some beautiful hill stations that offer breathtaking views, pleasant weather, and unique experiences. Here are the top 10 hill stations in Odisha that are a must-visit:

Daringbadi

– Why It’s Special: Often referred to as the “Kashmir of Odisha,” Daringbadi is known for its lush pine forests, coffee gardens, and picturesque valleys. The place is also one of the few spots in Odisha where you can experience snowfall during winter.

– How to Reach: The nearest airport is Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar (250 km). You can reach Daringbadi by road via Phulbani or Berhampur, which are well-connected by bus and taxi services.

Gonasika

– Why It’s Special: A hidden gem in the Keonjhar district, Gonasika is known for its unique landscape where the Baitarani River originates from a stone and flows underground. The surrounding hills and tribal villages make it an enchanting destination.

– How to Reach: Gonasika is around 45 km from Keonjhar town, which is well-connected by road from Bhubaneswar (230 km) and Cuttack (190 km). The nearest railway station is Keonjhar.

Mahendragiri

– Why It’s Special: Located in the Gajapati district, Mahendragiri is a mythological hill station believed to be associated with the Pandavas from the Mahabharata. The lush greenery and ancient temples make it a serene and spiritual retreat.

– How to Reach: The nearest railway station is Palasa (45 km), and the closest airport is in Bhubaneswar (267 km). It can be accessed by road via Paralakhemundi.

Deomali

– Why It’s Special: As the highest peak in Odisha, Deomali offers panoramic views of the Eastern Ghats, coupled with adventure activities like trekking and paragliding. The hill is covered with dense forests and is a favourite among nature enthusiasts.

– How to Reach: The nearest town is Koraput (60 km), which is well connected by road and rail from major cities like Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

Tensa

– Why It’s Special: Tucked away in the Sundargarh district, Tensa is known for its scenic views and pleasant weather throughout the year. It is surrounded by lush green forests, making it ideal for nature walks and bird watching.

– How to Reach: Tensa is around 100 km from Rourkela, which is the nearest railway station and well connected by road.

Damanjodi

– Why It’s Special: Nestled in the Koraput district, Damanjodi is a serene hill station famous for its waterfalls, trekking trails, and the rich cultural heritage of the tribal communities. The beauty of the place is perfect for solitude seekers.

– How to Reach: It is accessible via road from Jeypore (30 km) and Koraput (45 km). The nearest airport is in Visakhapatnam (223 km).

Khandadhar

– Why It’s Special: Known for the majestic Khandadhar Waterfall, the hill station offers stunning views and is surrounded by dense forests that house diverse flora and fauna. It’s a paradise for wildlife photographers and adventure lovers.

– How to Reach: Located 130 km from Rourkela, Khandadhar can be reached by road. The nearest railway station is in Rourkela.

Olasuni Hill

– Why It’s Special: Famous for the Olasuni Cave, where the 18th-century saint Arakshita Das meditated, the hill station is a tranquil spot ideal for meditation and spiritual retreats. The surrounding natural beauty adds to its peaceful ambience.

– How to Reach: Olasuni Hill is 85 km from Bhubaneswar, accessible by road via Cuttack.

Similipal

– Why It’s Special: Though primarily a tiger reserve, the hills of Similipal offer breathtaking landscapes, waterfalls, and a rich diversity of flora and fauna. It’s perfect for nature lovers and those seeking a jungle experience.

– How to Reach: The nearest railway station is Balasore (110 km), and the nearest airport is in Bhubaneswar (195 km). It is well connected by road to major towns.

Kapilash

– Why It’s Special: Located in the Dhenkanal district, Kapilash is famous for its Shiva temple, scenic views, and the challenging trek that leads to the temple. It’s a perfect destination for spiritual seekers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

– How to Reach: Kapilash is around 26 km from Dhenkanal town and 80 km from Bhubaneswar. It is accessible by road from major towns and cities.

Each of these hill stations in Odisha offers a unique experience and an escape from the bustling city life, making them must-visit destinations for any traveller.

