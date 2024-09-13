Odisha, a treasure trove of rich culture and scenic landscapes, also boasts some of India’s most stunning beaches. Whether you are a beach lover, an adventure enthusiast, or a seeker of solitude, Odisha’s coastal gems offer something special for everyone. Here are 10 of Odisha’s best beaches that promise an unforgettable experience.

Puri Beach (Puri District)

– Why It’s Special: Puri Beach is a lively destination known for its scenic beauty and spiritual ambiance, with the famous Jagannath Temple nearby. It’s perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and witnessing the vibrant local culture.

– How to Reach: Reachable by train to Puri Railway Station or via Bhubaneswar Airport (60 km), followed by a drive or bus ride.

Konark Beach (Puri District)

– Why It’s Special: Just a stone’s throw away from the Sun Temple, Konark Beach offers serene surroundings and mesmerizing sunrise and sunset views, making it a paradise for photographers.

– How to Reach: Accessible from Puri Railway Station (35 km) or Bhubaneswar Airport (65 km), followed by a drive or bus ride.

Gopalpur Beach (Ganjam District)

– Why It’s Special: A hidden gem on the Bay of Bengal, Gopalpur Beach is renowned for its calm waters, pristine sands, and peaceful environment. It’s ideal for swimming, fishing, and boating.

– How to Reach: Closest to Berhampur Railway Station (15 km) or Bhubaneswar Airport (170 km), with onward road connectivity.

Chandrabhaga Beach (Puri District)

– Why It’s Special: Awarded Asia’s first Blue Flag certification, Chandrabhaga Beach is noted for its clean, eco-friendly environment and stunning sunrises and sunsets. A perfect spot for a quiet escape.

– How to Reach: Located 3 km from Konark and accessible from Puri Railway Station or Bhubaneswar Airport (60 km) by road.

Astaranga Beach (Puri District)

– Why It’s Special: Astaranga Beach is known for its vibrant sunsets and serene atmosphere, ideal for a peaceful getaway. The nearby fishing village adds a touch of local culture and charm.

– How to Reach: Reachable from Puri (60 km) or Bhubaneswar Airport (70 km) by road.

Ramchandi Beach (Puri District)

– Why It’s Special: A tranquil and secluded beach, Ramchandi is ideal for those looking to escape the crowds. It is known for its peaceful ambiance and the confluence of the river Kushabhadra with the Bay of Bengal.

– How to Reach: Located 30 km from Puri and reachable from Bhubaneswar Airport (70 km) by road.

Chandipur Beach (Balasore District)

– Why It’s Special: A beach with a twist, Chandipur is known for its unique tidal phenomenon, where the sea recedes by up to 5 km during low tide, revealing a vast expanse of the seabed.

– How to Reach: Closest to Balasore Railway Station (16 km) or Bhubaneswar Airport (200 km), followed by a road trip.

Balighai Beach (Puri District)

– Why It’s Special: Balighai Beach is a peaceful and relatively less crowded destination known for its golden sands and casuarina-fringed coastline. It’s a great place for bird watching and spotting endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

– How to Reach: Located 8 km from Puri and accessible from Bhubaneswar Airport (68 km) by road.

Pati Sonapur Beach (Ganjam District)

– Why It’s Special: Pati Sonapur offers a unique combination of river, sea, and jungle, providing a perfect setting for nature lovers. It’s a great spot for swimming, bird watching, and fishing.

– How to Reach: Accessible from Berhampur Railway Station (30 km) or Bhubaneswar Airport (200 km) by road.

Talasari Beach (Balasore District)

– Why It’s Special: With its red crabs, estuary, and tall palm trees, Talasari Beach is a serene retreat known for its tranquil beauty and unique charm.

– How to Reach: Located 90 km from Balasore Railway Station or 280 km from Bhubaneswar Airport, accessible by road.

PNN