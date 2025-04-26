London: A senior officer from the Pakistan Army intensified tensions Saturday by making a throat-slitting gesture toward hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, a source said Saturday.

The demonstrators had assembled to protest the terror attack in Pahalgam.

A video circulating online shows the officer holding a poster of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman while mocking the Indian protestors, who were condemning the killing of 26 tourists by terrorists allegedly backed by Pakistan. The gesture sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many users describing it as “sick,” “disgusting,” and a “stark reminder of the lack of civility among Pakistan’s military and diplomatic representatives.”

Watch the viral video:

OrissaPOST cannot independently verify the authenticity or timing of the video.

Abhinandan Varthaman had been captured by the Pakistani Army in 2019 after his aircraft crashed in Pakistan territory, and was released two days later. Clips showing the Pakistani official’s offensive gesture went viral Saturday morning. Several social media users identified the officer as Taimur Rahat, Defence Attache at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

According to the source, more than 500 individuals from Indian and Jewish communities had gathered outside the High Commission, voicing strong opposition to the brutal killings. The attack has drawn widespread international condemnation. Survivors and witnesses claimed that the terrorists specifically targeted Hindu male tourists.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh strongly condemned the Pakistani official’s actions, warning Islamabad to “save your own necks first.”

“What else can Pakistan do?… An apocalypse is looming over your country, and yet you threaten to behead innocent people. Those involved in the threats outside the embassy will be identified one by one and held accountable even in England. Be careful,” Singh said.

PNN