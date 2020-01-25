A photo of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has gone viral on social media. Omar Abdullah, who has been detained in Srinagar since the abrogation of Article 370 in August, can be seen sporting an unkempt grey beard and a woollen cap amid a snow-clad background.

Since he was put under house arrest by the Centre, the once external affairs minister of India Omar Abdullah has made no contact with the outside world.

Lest we forget. 3 former chief ministers, one of them an elected member of Lok Sabha, & many other senior leaders continue to remain under detention without any charge. Suspension of democracy is the worst of violations! Photo of @OmarAbdullah doing rounds on WhatsApp: pic.twitter.com/WM4wqJCyHh — Khalid Shah (@khalidbshah) January 25, 2020

The photo is in contrast to an October picture where Omar could be seen with a slightly overgrown beard that still had patches of black. Family members had said Abdullah will not shave his beard till he comes out of detention.

The National Conference leader will turn 50 in March but many social media users say he has aged decades under political detention.

“Omar Abdullah is in custody only for 6 months. But, his recent photo shows as if 30 years have passed,” wrote one Twitter user.

“In 4 mths Omar Abdullah is looking 40 years more old now…” said another. Others said Omar Abdullah looked happy after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Jenab Omar Abdullah seems to be happy with recent developments in the state,” one Twitter user said.