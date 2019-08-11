Srinagar: A photograph showing a woman CRPF personnel shaking hands with a Kashmiri child has gone viral on social media, earning widespread appreciation. The photo has been liked by thousands on Twitter and retweeted over 700 times.

Gestures are reciprocated in an overwhelming manner. we are committed to keep this tradition. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/k3QTUP1Lfr — Moses dhinakaran (@dhinakaran1464) August 8, 2019

Several Twitter users appreciated the adorable photograph. ‘This is the real India. We salute this spirit. Time will bring the required change in Kashmir,’ a Twitter user said.

Another user hailed the CRPF woman. Later, CRPF India shared another photograph, wherein the child is saluting the woman personnel.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently outlined his vision for a new developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.