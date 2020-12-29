New Delhi: Japanese car infotainment manufacturer Pioneer Monday launched a new Subwoofer TS-WX3000T for Rs 9,990 in the Indian market.

According to the company, the main features that set this audio powerhouse apart are high durability, impeccable sound quality as well as robust design.

“One of the best features of the product is the voice coil that is made out of high-grade materials. It ensures that there is no deformation and drop-down, as is the case with other products available in the market. All these technologies together guarantee seamless and uninterrupted audio for a long time,” the company said in a statement.

The TS-WX3000T subwoofer’s sensitivity is rated at 88dB producing a maximum power output of 1600W. The product dimensions read 700mm in length, around 9 kilograms in weight and take up a volume of 50.9 liters.

The company claims that its tough exterior makes it ideal for rough outdoor use without the fear of getting damage.

The new subwoofer comes with a smooth airflow movement that makes the sound quality effortless and impeccable. This is on account of the spacious cabinet that prevents turbulent airflow and aims to give a rich sound quality.

IANS