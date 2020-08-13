Pipili: An Anganwadi worker from Pipili area in Puri district has accused her nephew of rape. On the other hand, the nephew has levelled a counter allegation saying that the woman has been keeping physical relationship with him forcibly without his consent.

According to a source, the woman lodged a report with Pipili SDPO and Puri SP two days back mentioning that she was raped and harassed by her nephew.

When the cops detained the accused youth, he refuted the allegation and alleged that the woman has been keeping physical relationship with him without his consent.

The man further claimed that the woman has levelled false allegations against him to take revenge as his marriage has been fixed with another girl. He also accused the woman of blackmail.

The incident has also taken political colours with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Gop leader Shankar Bhoi threatening that thousands of women would take to the streets if justice is denied to the Anganwadi worker.

PNN