Pipili: Among the candidates who are in the fray for Pipili by-election, Congress’s Ajit Mangaraj is the richest.

As per the poll affidavits the candidates submitted at the time of filing nomination papers, Mangaraj is the richest with total assets of Rs 7.04 crore.

While the value of his moveable properties stands at Rs 1,76,94,576.46, he has liabilities of Rs 2,06,51,147. The value of his spouse’s total assets is pegged at Rs 7,20,12,804, including moveable assets valuing at Rs 97,78,929. She has liabilities of Rs 56,29,027.

BJD candidate Rudra Maharathy owns assets worth Rs 4, 86,76,411.05. He has moveable assets worth Rs 63,76,411.05 while the market price of his self-acquired immoveable assets is Rs 1,22,00,000. And the market price of his inherited assets stands at Rs 3,01,00,000. He has liabilities of Rs 13,50,014.

His wife Jagruti Panda owns moveable and immovable assets amounting to Rs 21,35,586.70 and Rs 16,50,000 respectively.

At the same time, BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak’s total assets are valued below Rs 1 crore. He owns moveable and immoveable assets worth Rs 87,34,184. Of this, the value of his moveable assets is 43,67,092. He has liabilities of Rs 399. The value of his wife’s total assets that are all moveable is Rs 31,41,826.07.