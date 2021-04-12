Pipili: Party workers of both the BJD and BJP alleged ‘attack’ against each other Sunday afternoon at Brahmanabada village under Delanga police limits in Pipili.

Notably, the Pipili Assembly constituency is scheduled for polling April 17.

According to a source, as many as five workers of the BJP camp allegedly sustained grievous injuries in a pre-poll violence by some BJD supporters during electioneering for the forthcoming bypoll.

The injured were immediately admitted to Delanga community health centre (CHC) for treatment. Later, two of them were shifted to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar after their health conditions deteriorated.

The violence took place when BJD workers allegedly launched an attack on the saffron supporters while they were campaigning for their party candidate Ashrit Pattnayak at Brahmanabada village here.

On the other hand, the BJD camp alleged that some BJP supporters attacked three of their party workers and vandalised the vehicle of BJD Minister Sushant Singh in the afternoon as well.

The ruling party supporters staged a blockade at Rencha Square on Delanga-Pattanaikia road seeking action against the wrongdoers.

Tension has gripped the Assembly constituency following the pre-poll violence with hundreds of BJP workers staging a sit-in (dharna) by blocking the main road near Delanga police station, an official said.

PNN