Bhubaneswar: The tusker that had trampled four people to death and injured five others in Pipili and Balanga area in Puri district Sunday has sneaked into Bhubaneswar.

The pachyderm has now taken shelter at MCL Garden in Kalinga Vihar. Seeing and hearing about its killing instinct, local people are in a state of panic.

According to forest department sources, the elephant was heading from Pipili towards Chandaka Sunday night and on its way it stayed at MCL Garden and remained there.

In the morning, local people spotted the tusker and informed the forest department about the presence of the elephant. As of now, forest department officials have cordoned off the area. The forest department has decided to drive the tusker away from the town area in the evening, it was learnt.

PNN