Pipli: A trader of Pipli area in Puri district has been sanitising shops dealing in essential commodities from his own expenses for last few days to check the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Trader Prabir Haldar has sanitised several drugstores, grocery and vegetable shops at Pipli Haat Square, Delang Square, Nimapara Square and Panda Bazar Square in last three days, sources said.

According to shopkeepers of the locality, Haldar usually carry a sprayer containing 30 litres of sanitiser on his shoulder to sanitise the shops.

Haldar has also sanitised several wards at Pipli hospital. Besides, he has been distributing protective masks and sanitiser among people free of cost for last couple of days.

“Haldar has been sanitising shops and distributing masks and sanitisers among people by spending money from his own pockets. He is also creating awareness among people to maintain social distancing,” said a shopkeeper of Pipli.

Haldar, meanwhile, revealed that he would continue to sanitise shops in localities under Pipli block in coming days to check the spread of coronavirus.

“We can only fight the deadly virus by maintaining social distancing and washing our hands with soaps. I will continue to sanitise shops that are selling essential commodities to people,” Haldar said.