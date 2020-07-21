Karachi: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said the nature of pitches in England has changed. This change gives them the option of playing two spinners when the Test series begin in hot conditions next month. Waqar Younis also said that Pakistan have quality spinners in the side to trouble the English batsmen.

Younis said the ongoing England-West Indies series has shown that the pitches at Southampton and Manchester are now slow and sluggish.

“We will see how the pitch behaves in the third Test between West Indies and England at Manchester. However, there is no doubt that the behaviour of pitches has changed in England,” Younis said during an online media interaction, Tuesday

“Early to say who will play but we have got an idea after the WI test matches. We are trying to prepare those players who can be effective on such pitches. We are looking at all options. The weather gets hot in August and we might even have to think about playing two spinners as well,” Younis informed.

The former pacer said the team management will keep an eye on the third Test as well. Pakistan’s first Test against England begins from August 5 at Manchester.

Younis said he was surprised that the pacers didn’t face problems despite not using saliva to shine the ball during the ongoing series.

“I had doubts about what will happen to bowlers not being able to use saliva. It is a habitual thing and I have been a fast bowler myself. But I think it is working quite nicely. The difference in cricket balls also matters,” Younis said.

“The ‘Duke’ cricket ball is harder and it can be shined through sweat as well. Pitches were slow and sluggish in the West Indies tests but the ball did seam and move around. No bowler has complained as yet. It is workable. It did work. I feel it can be done,” the former Pak pacer added.

Younis said Pakistan’s track record in England has been good. He remains optimistic that the team will not disappoint in the coming series. “I am sure we will not let our supporters and followers down. We will try to make them proud of us with our performances,” Younis said.

Younis had recently termed India skipper Virat Kohli as a benchmark for youngsters to follow in fitness and performances. He was asked if any Pakistani players matched up to Kohli’s fitness standards.

“Kohli is one of the top athletes but I think our boys are not far behind specially Babar Azam. He is very fit and he is also delivering goods with his performances. Shaheen Shah is another one who is super fit,” Younis pointed out.

The bowling coach admitted that the players when they came to England had been rusty. This was because they had spent three months in isolation without proper training schedules.

“But right now in the training camp they are getting better. We are working hard on ensuring their fitness levels meet those standards required in world cricket,” he said.