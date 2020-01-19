New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation to the 50th World Economic Forum at Davos from January 20 to 24.

Goyal will also participate in an informal WTO Ministerial gathering being held in Davos during this period, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The union minister will hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Korea and Singapore.

He will also meet Director General of World Trade Organization and Secretary General of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Apart from this, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with CEOs of companies, attend WEF sessions and round tables on ‘Accelerating Investments in Indian Railways’ and attracting Global Institutional Investments in India, the statement said.

The minister will participate in the WEF along with Union Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh L Mandaviya; and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh; Finance Minister of Punjab and the IT Minister of Telangana.

(PTI)