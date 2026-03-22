Chennai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is overseeing the BJP’s election affairs in Tamil Nadu, is set to arrive in Chennai March 23 for key discussions aimed at finalising seat-sharing arrangements within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

His visit comes at a critical juncture, with negotiations among alliance partners yet to reach a conclusion despite the fast-approaching Assembly elections.

The AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu includes major allies such as the BJP, PMK, AMMK and IJK. However, formal seat-sharing talks have been delayed, even as political activity intensifies across the state.

Goyal’s visit is expected to provide the much-needed momentum to bring clarity and consensus among alliance partners.

The renewed push for negotiations follows a series of high-level meetings in Delhi earlier this week.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on electoral strategy and alliance coordination.

Leaders from other NDA constituents, including AMMK’s T.T.V. Dhinakaran and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, also met HM Shah to convey their expectations regarding seat allocation.

Goyal was initially scheduled to visit Chennai last week to initiate talks, but the trip was postponed due to unspecified reasons. With the revised schedule now confirmed, he is expected to arrive at around 10 a.m. Sunday and hold consultations with key NDA leaders before returning to Delhi later in the day.

Sources within the BJP indicate that the party is seeking to contest between 30 and 35 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP is also keen on securing key urban seats, particularly in Chennai, including Velachery, T. Nagar and Mylapore, along with select constituencies in western Tamil Nadu where it believes it has stronger prospects.

Meanwhile, discussions are also underway regarding the allocation of the remaining seats among alliance partners. BJP leaders are hopeful that around 50 constituencies could be distributed among smaller allies and other partners within the NDA framework.

With nomination dates nearing, all eyes are now on Goyal’s meetings in Chennai, which are expected to play a decisive role in finalising the NDA’s seat-sharing formula and shaping the alliance’s electoral strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls.