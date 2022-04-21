Kendrapara: Parimukundapur village under Rajkanika block in Kendrapara district will soon lose its green cover owing to a poorly planned water project.

Hundreds of trees in the village are to be felled to make way for the water project. Though the news of a water project in the village is welcomed by the villagers, they are miffed at the cutting down of trees that are standing tall since generations.

The trees attract several species of birds and animals from the forest areas. Now, environmentalists fear these trees will be lost forever as there is no immediate plan to relocate them elsewhere. On the other hand, no efforts are also being made for compensatory afforestation.

Work on the project, which is expected to begin soon will see the destruction of many valuable and medicinal trees. Villagers say they want the water project but not at the cost of the trees.

“This will only destroy the natural cover,” a local said.

According to reports, the administration plans to provide water through water pipelines from Kharasrota river. So, a water project is being planned to be set up at Parimukundapur in an acre of land.

However, villagers alleged that there is at least 28 decimel of forest land in the area which will be destroyed for the project. This has become a matter for concern for villagers who drew the attention of environmentalists and forest lovers.

When contacted, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department executive engineer Basant Nayak said, “We have directed the tehsildar to identity proper land for the water project. Final decision is yet to be taken. If by any chance, the trees are to be cut down, steps will be taken to relocate some trees and plant more trees at a later stage.”

“We will try for compensatory afforestation and replace the trees that are cut at a later date,” he added.

A few villagers and environmentalists, however, are far from convinced.

“Very little effort is being made by the administration to undertake development work in a manner that allows nature and trees to be preserved,” a local said.