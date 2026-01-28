Pune: A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar crashed while landing in Baramati Thursday, leaving him seriously injured, according to reports.

The aircraft caught fire during the landing process and was destroyed in the accident. Ajit Pawar was on board the plane, which was reportedly his private aircraft. Besides Pawar, six other people were also travelling in the aircraft.

Rescue teams have recovered at least one body from the wreckage, officials said. Several passengers are reported to have sustained injuries, though official confirmation on Ajit Pawar’s condition is still awaited.

The incident occurred as Pawar was travelling to Baramati for election campaigning. Administrative officials and security agencies rushed to the spot soon after the crash and are assessing the situation.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue rescue and investigation efforts.

PNN