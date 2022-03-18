Everyone dreams to have their own house for which they work day and night. A new house should be full of happiness and prosperity, but at times it is seen that discord and trouble increases and an atmosphere of negativity starts after shifting to the house. Many a time, the reason behind this is Vastu defect, so if you are thinking of getting a new house, first of all, it is very important to know some important things mentioned in Vastu. So let us tell you some important things to keep in mind before buying a new home.

If you are buying a ready-made house, then make sure to check the direction of entrance. According to Vastu, having a door in the north direction is considered best. Most of the windows and doors should be in this direction. This direction is considered to be the direction of Kubera. Main door facing this direction brings happiness, prosperity, progress and positivity to your house. While buying land, it should be kept in mind that it should not face south.

While buying a house, keep in mind that there should not be any pillar, tree or temple right in front of the house. This hinders happiness and prosperity in your home as well as causes obstacles in the path of progress.

According to Vastu, square or rectangular houses are considered very auspicious. While buying a house, it should be kept in mind that no direction or corner of the house should be cut off from anywhere.

According to Vastu, while buying a house, it should be kept in mind that there should be adequate flow of air and sunlight to the house. Sunlight is very important.

While digging the land, if wood, chaff, coal or skull surfaces, then such land is not considered auspicious. If you have bought the land, then only after taking proper Vastu measures, a house should be built on it.

While buying a house or land, you should ensure that there doesn’t exist a well, pond or ruin in that place or in its immediate vicinity.

Vastu says that it is not auspicious to build a house on the land where thorny trees have grown.