Dhenkanal: The Dhenkanal district administration announced Saturday plans to revamp and modernise the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Accordingly an estimate in this regard has been sent to the Odisha government’s Health Ministry for approval. Sources said that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and CT scan machines will soon be set up within the hospital premises. Patients now are taken either to Cuttack or Angul for MRI and CT scans.

Steps will be taken for infrastructure development as well. This was decided during a meeting of Dhenkanal Rogi Kalyan Samiti at Sadbhavna Hall here in this town.

A parking area will be set up within the DHH premises. A road will be constructed to connect the hospital to NH-55. One vending zone, toilets and rest houses for persons accompanying the patients will also be set up.

Two bore wells will be dug to solve drinking water problems that plague all those who visit the hospital. Kitchens and laundry facilities will also be constructed, said Dhenkanal chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Niranjan Mishra. He also informed that the district health department has been asked to prepare an estimate in this regard.

The meeting was chaired by Dhenkanal District Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera. Others who attended the discussions were assistant district medical officers Dr Jyotish Chandra Mohapatra, Dr Abhaya Das and manager of the ‘National Health Mission’ Sonali Priyadarshini.

Later speaking to the mdia Behera said that the revamp will certainly help patients and their relatives. “Keeping in mind the healthcare requirements in Dhenkanal district, we will take all possible steps to give proper service to everyone,” Behera said.

