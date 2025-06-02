In astrology, planting trees is considered highly auspicious, as each plant is associated with a specific planet and possesses qualities linked to a particular zodiac sign. Therefore, planting trees according to your zodiac sign is believed to reduce planetary inauspiciousness, and as the plants grow, you receive their positive effects.

Aries and Scorpio are ruled by Mars. People born under these signs should plant Amla, Sandalwood, Lemon, Neem, Tulsi, and Pomegranate. This will help strengthen Mars in the horoscope.

Taurus and Libra are ruled by Venus. Individuals with these signs should plant and care for white flowering plants, including jasmine, Ashoka, jamun, gular, chikoo, and palash. Doing so is believed to enhance financial prosperity.

Gemini and Virgo are governed by Mercury. Natives of these signs should consider planting mango, jackfruit, grapes, apamarg, banyan, bamboo, rose, betel leaf, and guava, and regularly care for them. This practice may improve communication and speech skills.

Cancer is ruled by the Moon. You should plant chandni, mogra, peepal, amla, palash, and other white flower plants. As your sign is associated with the water element, you can also grow aquatic plants like lotus.

Leo is ruled by the Sun. People with this sign should plant apamarg, red rose, marigold, sunflower, and jamun. These plants are said to bring significant benefits.

Sagittarius and Pisces are ruled by Jupiter, associated with the color yellow. It is auspicious to plant and nurture papaya, marigold, sandalwood, kadamba, and peepal.

Capricorn and Aquarius are ruled by Saturn (Shani). To gain blessings from Shani Dev, you can plant jamun, shami, jackfruit, awari, kaumudi, neelkamal (blue lotus), and aparajita.