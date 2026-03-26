MANOJ KUMAR JENA, OP

Bhubaneswar: A 55-year-old auto driver from Apuja village in Cuttack’s Niali area is no ordinary man. His dedication and selfless service stand as a shining example of how one individual can bring hope to people in times of need. Pravat Kumar Pradhan not only carries passengers but also delivers hope through his three-wheeler, offering free ambulance services. He never charges a single penny and is ready to reach people’s doorsteps at any hour in emergencies. “It has been 30 years since I started driving this auto. Since childhood, I always wanted to serve my country, but I never got the opportunity.

So, I chose to contribute in my own way by providing free auto services to those in need. I offer free ambulance services to accident victims and people facing medical emergencies. That is how I believe I am serving my country,” said Pravat. Driven by a deep humanitarian spirit, Pravat has been helping others since his childhood, when he would often assist persons with disabilities by carrying them on his bicycle. “Before becoming an auto driver, I had a bicycle and would give lifts to persons with disabilities, taking them to hospitals and helping with their needs.

Since childhood, I have been engaged in helping others. After I became an auto driver, I dedicated myself even more to this humanitarian journey,” said Pravat. During the Covid pandemic, when life came to a standstill and many were afraid to step out or assist even their unwell neighbours due to fear of infection, Pravat stepped forward and helped patients reach hospitals. “During the Covid pandemic, I transported many patients to hospitals. My family was under immense stress and even warned me not to step out due to the fear of infection, but I wanted to be a source of hope for those who had no one to turn to. I continued to provide free services and helped patients reach medical care,” said Pravat. When asked how offering such services has not affected his livelihood, despite having a wife and two sons to support, he said, “Service to mankind is service to God. While many think only about themselves, I want to be that one person who serves others. Through such service, we can contribute to the wellbeing of our country,” he added.