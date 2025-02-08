Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the national cricket team to give their best performance against India in the upcoming Champions Trophy match scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium Friday night, Sharif said, “We have a very good team, and they have done well recently, but the real task now is not just to win the Champions Trophy, but also to defeat our arch-rivals, India, in the match in Dubai. The entire nation stands behind them.”

The long-standing cricket rivalry between Pakistan and India has seen India dominate in ICC events since the 1990s. However, Pakistan’s last victory against India in an ICC event came in 2021, when they won in Dubai during the T20 World Cup.

The February 23 clash has added significance, as India has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy due to strained relations between the two countries.

Pakistan will enter the tournament as the defending champions. It was last held in 2017 in England with Pakistan winning the final.

“It is a big occasion for Pakistan that we are hosting a big ICC event after nearly 29 years,” Sharif said.

“I have full confidence that our team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming Champions Trophy.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including politicians, government officials, PCB representatives, members of the national men’s cricket team, PSL franchise owners, and former PCB chairmen Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi.