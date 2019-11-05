Bhubaneswar, Nov 5: A petition was filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Tuesday seeking justice for a 15-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped at a village under Chandbali police limits in Bhadrak district Monday.

In his petition (13579/IN/2019), rights activist Himanshu Sekhar Nayak has informed the apex rights body that the gruesome incident occurred when the victim, along with her cousin, was on her way home after viewing an opera show in Chandbali town in the wee hours of Monday.

The petitioner has sought a directive to Bhadrak superintendent of police (SP) so as to ensure stringent action against the culprits and send the Action Taken Report to NHRC within three weeks.

This apart, Nayak urged the commission to direct the Chief Secretary to pay Rs 15 lakh compensation to the rape survivor and send the compensation disbursal proof to the rights body within four weeks.

According to Nayak, four miscreants waylaid the duo near Chandbali College square. “While one of desperadoes gagged and confined the victim’s cousin, three others took the minor to the nearby bush and took turns to outrage her modesty,” Nayak informed the commission.

The miscreants even videographed the gruesome episode and threatened the victim to leak the video if she discloses the incident, added the petitioner.

The incident came to the fore after some locals heard the victim’s distress call and caught hold of one of the miscreants— Biswajit Nayak— while three others managed to flee the scene.

Later, locals tied Nayak to a pole and thrashed him before handing him over to police. “Chandbali police registered a case (274/19) on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s uncle,” Nayak pointed out, adding that the gruesome incident has sent shockwaves across Chandbali.