New Delhi: A delegation from ‘Fagun’, a monthly Santali newspaper, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan here Friday, urging her for the development of Santali language and promotion of Ol Chiki script.

A letter written in Ol Chiki script was submitted to the President mentions about the demands like featuring the value of Indian currency in Santali using Ol Chiki script, promoting Santali language and script in CBSE and ICSE curricula, using Ol Chiki for administrative exams conducted by UPSC, UGC NET exams, and CIIL programmes, establishing a dedicated DD Santali channel and broadcasting daily programmes on Santali language on All India Radio, setting up of a Central university in Mayurbhanj district named after Pandit Raghunath Murmu, building a Santali Bhawan in New Delhi, ensuring the success of the Mission Ol Chiki 2025 programme with government support for publishing and distributing textbooks and conducting government operations using Ol Chiki script on the 100th anniversary of its invention.

The delegation presented a photograph of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, sal trees and a brass horse as gifts to President. ‘Fagun’ editor Malati Murmu, Radhika Murmu, Mangat Chandra Chapeyar, Mangat Murmu, Chandramohan Beshra, Dubaraj Tudu, Dhirendranath Baskey, Niranjan Mar ndi, Surukuni Murmu, and 40 other members were present in traditional attire during the interaction.