Cuttack: Two separate petitions were filed with the Orissa High Court (HC) Monday seeking either a CBI probe or a judicial inquiry into the alleged irregularities in procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits by the state government.

In their petitions, lawyer Akshay Kumar Pati and Nationalist Lawyers’ Forum informed the HC that it was in March when the Union government fixed a price of Rs 8 per double layer mask and Rs 10 per triple layer mask. The Odisha State Medical Corporation had April 15 decided to procure triple layer masks at Rs 9.90 per piece from a Faridabad-based company.

“Interestingly, just two days later—April 17, around 30 lakh masks were ordered at Rs 16 per piece from a Tamil Nadu based firm,” the petitioners informed the HC.

Suspecting foul play, the petitioners questioned as to why the state government decided to buy masks at a much higher price.

The state government has formed a dedicated committee comprising senior IAS officers and ministers to look into the procurement of items related to coronavirus. However, the committee did not bargain with the Tamil Nadu based company. Meanwhile, trucks carrying the masks were returned and IAS Hamant Sharma was removed from the committee.

“The company—Sri Vishnu Disposable Private Limited shows two prices for triple layer masks—Rs 6 and Rs 10,” said the petition.

Likewise, about one lakh PPE kit were ordered from another Tamil Nadu based company at Rs 900 per kit April 16. These apart, testing kits were also ordered on varying prices.

It was also alleged that at a time when the market price of a PCR machine is between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, the state government has procured the same at Rs 12, 94,000.

The HC should order for a CBI or a judicial probe into the issue as it would go a long way in unveiling the goof up, said the petitioners.