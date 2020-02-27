New Delhi: Pleas were moved before the Delhi High court Thursday seeking lodging of FIR against Congress President Sonia Gandhi, ex-president Rahul Gandhi, its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others for allegedly giving hate speeches during the campaigning of the Delhi Assembly polls.

One of the pleas has also sought registration of FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for allegedly making hate speeches.

The plea has also sought setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged hate speeches.

Another plea, filed by Hindu Sena, alleged that hate speeches were given by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The plea also alleged that inflammatory speeches were made by AIMIM MLA from Mumbai, Waris Pathan and said that his speeches surcharged communal tension in Delhi which resulted in death of several people.

Sources however, said that this is just a ploy to get the attention away from the three BJP leaders – Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and Pravesh Verma – who have been pulled up by the Delhi HC for hate speech. The high court has asked Delhi Police to ‘consciously’ take a decision as to whether FIRs should be lodged against the three leaders.

PTI