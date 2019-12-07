Uttar Pradesh: “Will I make it out alive? Please save me,” were the last words of the 23-year-old in her last moments still battling for her life. Unnao rape victim’s last words before her demise at the Safdarjung hospital Thursday night are bound to echo in the ears of every Indians.

She was brought at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital after she was allegedly set ablaze by the same people who raped her and were out on bail. As per reports, the victim was on her way to the court when the barbaric incident took place. On arrival at the hospital, the victim contained 90 per cent burn injuries. She was put on the ventilator and immediately declared critical.

Dr Sunil Gupta, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital said, “She was conscious when she was brought here last night at 8 pm. Even though was speaking very feebly, she told us not to let the accused go free. She asked the doctors if she will make it out alive.”

Dr Gupta also added that petrol was used to burn her.

The victim’s brother said after her death, “i have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less.”

“I want to see the accused persons being chased and shot dead, I do not want money or any other kind of help. I want to see that the accused are chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death,” said the father of the victim.

The girl’s family also said that they had received death threats and that the callers have also threatened that they will set the shop on fire.

As per the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire. The woman reportedly walked for a kilometre before she could get any help.

UP Police arrested all the accused within hours. But the victim could not survive. She succumbed to her burns at 11:40 pm December 6.