Bhubaneswar: Admission for Plus II courses in Higher Secondary Schools across Odisha began Monday.

The students who have been selected in the first merit list can sit in the admission process till September 26.

Meanwhile, the second cut-off list will be announced October 3. Students can check the merit list 11.00 AM onwards on the website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS): https://samsodisha.gov.in/Juniorweb.aspx.

The admission will be conducted from October 5 to October 7.

The School and Mass Education Department released the first merit list for Plus II admission September 18.

The first phase merit list of spot selection will be published October 13. The students can complete their admission process from October 13 to October 15.

The final merit list of spot admission will be out at 5:00pm October 15. The selected students can get their last chance to get admitted in Plus II courses between 10.00am to 4.00pm, October 16.

For any information regarding the admission process, candidates can contact the authorities at 1800-345-6770 and 155335.

Ramadevi Women’s University has started both Plus II and Plus III admissions in Arts, Science and Commerce Streams from Monday.

PNN