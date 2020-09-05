Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of Plus II Arts and vocational courses Saturday at 4pm.

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores by visiting these websites:

www.chseodisha.nic.in

www.orissaresults.nic.in

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

Notably, a total of 3.43 lakh students appeared for the Plus-II exams. Of them, 2,18,800 students appeared in the Arts stream.

Earlier July 27, S&ME Minister Samir Dash had declared that the Plus II Arts result shall be published by the last week of August. But the result declaration day had to be postponed to the first week of September after a staff of CHSE tested positive for COVID-19.

The council has already declared the Science and Commerce results August 12 and August 19 respectively. While 70.21 per cent science students in Odisha have cleared the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Plus-II (in science stream) examinations, 74.95 per cent commerce students have cleared the examinations for the year 2019-20.

PNN