Bhubaneswar: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) and Mass Education department to monitor the conduct of examinations at centres spread across Odisha via live streaming.

In this regard, the college principals have been asked by CHSE to submit status report on installation of CCTV cameras in the examination centres by December 15.

Notably, the livestreaming will be monitored at examination hubs.

“In view of the conduct of the Annual H.S. Examination, 2024 in a smooth and transparent manner, it is mandatory on the part of all H.S. Schools affiliated to CHSE to record the proceedings of the strong room (of EMHs), Centre Superintendent office, examination halls/rooms and all laboratories (in case of Self-financing H.S. Schools) in CCTV. In addition to this, live streaming of all these events is to be made to enable the officials at CHSE, S&ME Department, district Collectorate concerned to monitor each and every activity,” the letter of CHSE Controller of Examination to college principals read.

In the letter, CHSE warned to take action in case a college fails to install CCTV and comply with directions given in the letter by December 15.

PNN