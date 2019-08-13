Nabarangpur: A Plus II first year student committed suicide by hanging in the bathroom of the girls’ hostel in Eklavya Model Residential School at Hirli here Monday

The deceased, identified as Sushila Pujari,17, was the daughter of Ichhabati and Jagat Pujari hailing from Miriminda village under Kosagumuda block in the district.

Sushila had cleared her HSC examination before being admitted to Plus II first year class of the model school July 5. She attended her classes July 15 and came to the hostel simultaneously.

Her friends who spotted the body hanging from the shower of their bathroom Monday afternoon informed the hostel authorities. The hostel authorities informed Principal Rajendra Prasad Mohapatra who, in turn, informed Nabarangpur police.

Later, local police reached the spot and recovered the body before sending it for post-mortem.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the hostel bed of the deceased and registered a case.

The reason behind the extreme action of the girl is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

PNN