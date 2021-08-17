Bhubaneswar: The process for admission into the degree courses has started in Odisha. The state Higher Education department issued a notification in this regard Tuesday.

For admission into Plus-III courses, students have been asked to apply online from August 20. The process will continue till September 4.

Online Common Application Form (CAF) will be available in the Higher Education department official website www.dhe.odisha.gov.in/ www.samsodisha.gov.in from 11.00am August 20. The last date of submitting online applications is September 4 (11.45pm).

At 11.00am September 9, the selected names in the first merit list will be published. From 2.00pm, September 9, online deposit of admission fees will start and it will continue till September 14, 2021.

Applicants mentioned in the first merit list will visit their allotted institutions for admission from September 11 till 15 (5.00pm).

At 11.00 am September 21, the second merit list selection will be announced. From 2.00pm, September 21, online deposit of admission fees will start and it will continue till September 24, 2021.

Applicants will visit their allotted institutions for admission from September 22 till 25 (5:00 pm).

The Higher Education department will issue guidelines for filling up of vacant seats.

PNN