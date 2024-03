Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday arrived in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 35,700 crore, officials said.

The projects include the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd’s (HURL) Sindri fertiliser plant, developed at a cost of over Rs 8,900 crore, in order to attain self-sufficiency in the urea sector.

The prime minister earlier arrived at West Bengal’s Durgapur in an aircraft and came to Dhanbad from there in a helicopter.