Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here to undertake an aerial survey of four cyclone-ravaged districts in Odisha.

The prime minister was received by Odisha Governor Ganeshi lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, DGP Abhay and others at the airport.

Senior BJP leaders were also present there.

There was no flower bouquet and hand shake by leaders at the airport as they apparently adhered to social distancing norms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister, accompanied by the Odisha governor and the chief minister, left for the aerial survey by a special air force chopper. He is scheduled to fly over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore adjoining West Bengal, sources said. Modi is expected to conduct the aerial survey for over an hour.

Union ministers Pradhan and Sarangi flew in a separate chopper for the survey.

After his return from the aerial survey, Modi is scheduled to review the cyclone situation and measures taken for restoration and relief in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, President of India Ram Nath Kovind also spoke to Naveen and extended his solidarity.

I conveyed to them that in this hour of crisis the nation stands united in supporting the affected people in every possible way. I pray and hope that the region will emerge stronger from this crisis soonest. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 22, 2020

Cyclone Amphan, which rolled past the Odisha coast and made a landfall in the Sunderbans Wednesday, has caused damage to houses, power infrastructure, agricultural crops and horticulture sector in four coastal districts and parts of northern Mayurbhanj.

Earlier, Modi conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal and took stock of the situation in the neighbouring state.

(PNN & Agencies)