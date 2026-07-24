New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress Friday said the Opposition will jointly raise the alleged use of pellet guns against students during the July 20 police crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march in Parliament, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be held accountable in the matter.

Sagarika Ghose, Trinamool’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, claimed that evidence had emerged showing security forces used pellet guns against unarmed student protesters.

Horrifying brutality by the Narendra Modi regime. Proof has now emerged that security forces did fire deadly pellet guns “ which can result in blindness “ on our unarmed and vulnerable children protesting on the streets and pleading for an accountable examination system, Ghose said in an X post.

Announcing the Opposition’s plan, Ghose said, A united Opposition will protest in Parliament today against police brutality on unarmed students, NEET examination disaster, and tragic student suicides.

Reacting to Ghose’s post, Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said, It’s now way beyond just dropping a minister. Won’t do. The prime minister and the home minister must be held accountable.

The alleged use of pellet guns during the July 20 police crackdown turned into a major political issue after photographs and videos surfaced showing pellet injuries to protesters.

At least one student suffered a serious eye injury and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

While Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns, the Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the issue.