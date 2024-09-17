Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday laid foundation stones and dedicated four railway projects valued at Rs 2,871 crore in Odisha.

These projects are set to enhance rail connectivity, decongest key routes, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region, the PM said.

Among the projects inaugurated was the 25 km Lanjigarh Road-Ambadola-Doikallu railway section, part of the Vizianagaram-Titilagarh third line project costing Rs 432 crore. This section will improve connectivity between western Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and facilitate smoother freight movement, officials said.

Another project is the 23 km Laxmipur Road-Singaram-Tikiri railway section, part of the Koraput-Singapur road doubling project, which was completed at Rs 260 crore. This section aims to increase train movement capacity in southern Odisha and ease freight movement from resource-rich areas to major markets.

Modi also dedicated the 41 km Dhenkanal-Sadashibapur-Hindol Road railway section of the Budhapank-Salegaon third and fourth line project, worth Rs 540 crore. This project will augment capacity on a crucial industrial route, ensuring more efficient transportation of goods.

Additionally, the 12.5 km Bangurkela-Nowgaon railway section of the Bondamunda-Ranchi doubling project, completed at Rs 239 crore, will reduce congestion and improve connectivity between Odisha and Jharkhand, they added.

In addition, Modi also laid foundation stones of four railway projects.

These include a 7 km flyover between Siju and Paradeep coaching yard costing Rs 200 crore, which will eliminate surface crossings and ensure smoother train movements at Paradeep Port.

The expansion of the Paradeep-Badabandha third and fourth line, spanning 19 km and costing Rs 300 crore, will boost capacity for both freight and passenger traffic, enhancing connectivity to Paradeep Port, officials said.

The doubling of the MCRL Inner Corridor Phase-1, which will cover 10.93 km and cost Rs 152 crore, is intended to facilitate smooth coal evacuation.

The highly anticipated 41.9 km Jeypore-Nabarangpur New Line, costing Rs 748 crore, will connect the tribal-dominated regions of Jeypore and Nabarangpur, fostering economic growth and improving access to markets and resources.

“This aspirational project will link the tribal-dominated areas of Jeypore and Nabarangpur, providing improved access to markets and services for the region’s people. The new line is expected to play a transformative role in the economic upliftment of the area, promoting employment, trade, and mobility,” the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said in a statement.

