Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Port Louis Tuesday morning for a pivotal two-day visit to Mauritius, which aims to further strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

Upon arrival in the East African country, the Prime Minister was given a ceremonial welcome at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

Adding to the enthusiastic reception, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Oberoi Hotel in Port Louis to greet the Indian Prime Minister.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the Chief Guest March 12, following an invitation from Prime Minister Ramgoolam.

This visit holds special significance as it marks PM Modi’s first trip to Mauritius since 2015, when he unveiled India’s Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), underlining the importance of cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

During his visit, PM Modi will meet with the President of Mauritius, Dharam Gokhool, and engage in discussions with Prime Minister Ramgoolam and other senior officials.

His itinerary also includes interactions with leaders of various political parties and members of the Indian-origin community, who play an integral role in Mauritius’ cultural and social landscape.

As part of the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate two key projects — the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre — both constructed with grant assistance from India. These projects reflect India’s continued commitment to supporting Mauritius’ development.

The visit is expected to see the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), strengthening cooperation in areas such as maritime security, healthcare, small and medium enterprises, trade, and capacity building. The visit also aligns with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, aimed at fostering stronger ties with regional partners.

A significant highlight of the National Day celebrations will be the participation of Indian Defence forces. An Indian Navy contingent, along with an Indian Navy ship, will take part in the event.

Additionally, an Indian Navy helicopter, the Akash Ganga Skydiving Team from the Indian Air Force, and a group of NCC cadets will showcase their skills during the celebrations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that both countries will sign a technical agreement for sharing white-shipping information between the Indian Navy and Mauritian authorities.

This move is expected to boost Mauritius’ maritime security by improving surveillance in its trade corridors and enhancing regional cooperation for real-time data sharing.

Foreign Secretary Misri further highlighted that PM Modi and PM Ramgoolam will jointly inaugurate projects implemented with Indian support and oversee the signing of several MoUs focussed on capacity building, bilateral trade, combating cross-border financial crimes, and promoting small and medium enterprises.

High-level diplomatic engagement between India and Mauritius has remained consistent in recent years. President Murmu had graced Mauritius’ National Day celebrations in 2024 as the Chief Guest, while Mauritius has been a notable participant in PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremonies in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Mauritius was also a special invitee at the G20 Summit in 2023 and co-launched the Global Biofuels Alliance alongside India and other nations.

The visit not only reinforces the strong historical ties between the two nations but also marks a new chapter in their strategic partnership, with fresh collaborations set to enhance development and security in the region.

IANS